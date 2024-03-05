Zambia Acknowledges U.S. Decision relating to the Sanctions Programmeon Zimbabwe- Hon. Mulambo Haimbe

Republic of Zambia
Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation
Press Statement
For Immediate Release
Zambia Acknowledges U.S. Decision relating to the Sanctions Programme
on Zimbabwe
The Government of the Republic of Zambia acknowledges the decision
by His Excellency Mr. Joseph R. Biden, President of the United States of
‘America on 4″ March 2024, relating to the sanctions programme on the
Repubiic of Zimbabwe, which has been in existence since 2003.
Zambia takes cognizance of the profound implications of this decision as
‘an important step towards reconfiguring relations with Zimbabwe and
consequently supporting development activity in the southem African
region. This decision opens doors for renewed engagement to tackle
pressing challenges, including those concerning food security and climate
change which greatly affect livelinoods.
Zambia stands firm in supporting efforts to alleviate the broader societal
impacts affecting the region, the continent and the globe as a whole.
Therefore, this latest decision is welcomed as a positive step among many
others to follow.
To this end, Zambia calls on the United States of America and other
countries to remove all sanctions against Zimbabwe, which will signal a
crucial progression in the implementation of the shared ideals such as
inclusive democratic governance; institutional reform and the promotion
of stability, peace and security.
The Zambian Government reaffirms its unwavering commitment to
working closely with countries in the SADC region and beyond in fostering
greater integration and cooperation.
(Original signed)
Hon. Mulambo Haimbe, SC, M.P
ACTING MINISTER OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS AND INTERNATIONAL
COOPERATION
Charter House
Lusaka
5 March 2024