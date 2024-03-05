Zambia Acknowledges U.S. Decision relating to the Sanctions Programmeon Zimbabwe- Hon. Mulambo Haimbe

Republic of Zambia

Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation

Press Statement

For Immediate Release

Zambia Acknowledges U.S. Decision relating to the Sanctions Programme

on Zimbabwe

The Government of the Republic of Zambia acknowledges the decision

by His Excellency Mr. Joseph R. Biden, President of the United States of

‘America on 4″ March 2024, relating to the sanctions programme on the

Repubiic of Zimbabwe, which has been in existence since 2003.

Zambia takes cognizance of the profound implications of this decision as

‘an important step towards reconfiguring relations with Zimbabwe and

consequently supporting development activity in the southem African

region. This decision opens doors for renewed engagement to tackle

pressing challenges, including those concerning food security and climate

change which greatly affect livelinoods.

Zambia stands firm in supporting efforts to alleviate the broader societal

impacts affecting the region, the continent and the globe as a whole.

Therefore, this latest decision is welcomed as a positive step among many

others to follow.

To this end, Zambia calls on the United States of America and other

countries to remove all sanctions against Zimbabwe, which will signal a

crucial progression in the implementation of the shared ideals such as

inclusive democratic governance; institutional reform and the promotion

of stability, peace and security.

The Zambian Government reaffirms its unwavering commitment to

working closely with countries in the SADC region and beyond in fostering

greater integration and cooperation.

(Original signed)

Hon. Mulambo Haimbe, SC, M.P

ACTING MINISTER OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS AND INTERNATIONAL

COOPERATION

Charter House

Lusaka

5 March 2024