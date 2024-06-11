Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

Zambia lending a hand, well done

SAD PICTURE:

A ZAMBIA AIR FORCE (ZAF) AB-212 helicopter repatriating the remains of the victims of Malawi Defence Force (MDF) Dornier Aircraft plane crash that claimed the lives Vice President of Malawi, Dr Saulos Klaus Chilima and Nine others, yesterday, Monday 10 June 2024 during a flight from Lilongwe to Mzuzu.

President Hakainde Hichilema directed the Zambia Air Force (ZAF) to assist national and regional agencies in the search and rescue efforts.

To this effect, ZAF early this morning (Tuesday) sent Two helicopters, an AB-212 and an Enstrom-480 to join the search team which includes MDF soldiers, police and various individuals.

The remains for the Vice-President Saulos Chilima and 9 others are expected to be flown to Lilongwe.