ZAMBIA AIRWAYS SPREADS ITS WINGS TO HARARE

Lusaka…. Wednesday March 22, 2023

Zambia Airways has announced the launch of its new flight schedule from Kenneth Kaunda International Airport, Lusaka, Zambia to Robert Mugabe International Airport, Harare, Zimbabwe.

The airline will operate three times a week on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday, departing Lusaka at 0700hrs and departing Harare at 0850hrs on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

This new schedule is designed to meet the needs of customers who require early morning departures during the week, making it easier for them to plan their travels.

“We are excited to launch our new flight schedule, which will provide our passengers with more travel options for travel between Lusaka and Harare,” said the CEO of Zambia Airways. “Our early morning departures on weekdays provide convenience and affordable fares make air travel more accessible to everyone.”

The flights will commence on March 28, 2023, using a 77-seater Dash 8 Q400 aircraft.