ZAMBIA ALMOST CONCLUDING TALKS FOR DEBT RESTRUCTURING- Thabo Kawana

ZAMBIA ALMOST CONCLUDING TALKS FOR DEBT RESTRUCTURING

Government says Zambia is on the verge of concluding negotiations for debt restructuring with a Memorandum of Understanding in that regard expected to be signed in a few days’ time.

Speaking when he featured on Friday’s Edition of “Let the People Talk Programme” on Phoenix FM this morning, Ministry of Information and Media Director and Spokesperson Thabo Kawana said government is optimistic that Zambia’s debt will be restructured soon.

Mr. Kawana says restructuring of Zambia’s debt will result in the country posting a stronger economy, saying at the moment, the debt is choking all efforts aimed at growing the economy.

He also indicated that china, the co-chair of Zambia’s official creditors is actively involved in the process and has since dispelled insinuations that relations between the two countries are unhealthy.

Meanwhile, Mr. Kawana has echoed Health minister Sylvia Masebo`s statement that medical professionals from public health facilities are stealing medicines and that many of them are currently being prosecuted.

PHOENIX NEWS