ZAMBIA AND NAMIBIA SIGN GAS AND OIL PIPELINE AGREEMENT

BY: PETER CHIBWE KAPALA

Namibian Mines and energy minister Tom Alweendo and I yesterday signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation on the construction of a natural gas pipeline project from Zambia to Walvis Bay to Swakopmund.

This project, led by the private sector, is expected to take three to four years to complete and, when its done, the gas, which will be pumped to Zambia, will be used for power generation while the oil pipeline will help reduce the cost of petroleum products in Zambia.

Given the volatility of international oil and gas prices, there is a need to take advantage of means that reduce the cost of delivering petroleum products and natural gas to our respective people. It is for this reason that I’m glad that our two countries have achieved this milestone of agreeing to cooperate in supporting the development of such key infrastructure.

Once completed, the pipeline will supply between 100 000 and 120 000 barrels of refined petroleum products per day to Zambia and beyond.

The MoU was signed during the 10th Joint Permanent Commission (JPC) session in Swakopmund, Namibia’s coastal western city. During the official opening of the this session of the Namibia-Zambia Joint Permanent Commission of Cooperation on Wednesday, Namibia’s deputy prime minister and minister of international relations and cooperation Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah said that it was good news that Namibia had discovered oil and gas.

“We will discuss how this resource can be of benefit to the people of the region. The new pipeline will further benefit both people of Namibia and Zambia by creating value chains and employment creation,” she said .

On Wednesday, our ministerial delegation visited the port of Walvis Bay and toured Namport, the oil storage facility and the Zambian Dry Port, which was built on land donated by the government of Namibia. The dry port has not only made Zambia sea-linked but has also been a key contributor to the increased import and export volumes at Walvis Bay. Of all the dry ports at Walvis Bay, Zambia’s is the most active in terms of volumes.

Meanwhile, Minister of foreign affairs and international cooperation Stanley Kakubo acknowledged that Namibia and Zambia enjoy close bilateral relations and share membership in organisations such as SADC, the African Union and the United Nations.

Good morning.

Hon. Eng. Peter Chibwe Kapala

Minister of Energy