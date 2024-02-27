ZAMBIA AND ZIMBABWE TO SIGN MOU FOR CONSTRUCTION OF MULTI PRODUCT PIPELINE NEXT MONTH

By Balewa Zyuulu

Energy Minister Peter Kapala has disclosed that Zambia and Zimbabwe will next month sign a Memorandum of Understanding for the construction of the Zambia-Zimbabwe multi product pipeline.

In an interview with Phoenix News, Mr. Kapala says once signed, the MOU will pave way for conducting feasibility studies by the developer and the construction works are anticipated to commence promptly, with the aim of completing before the end of the year.

Mr. Kapala says the multiproduct pipeline will help in mitigating the high costs of petroleum products, which have been adversely affecting the country.

He says transporting petroleum products via pipeline can be more cost-effective compared to other modes of transportation, such as trucks.

Mr. Kapala believes this is because a pipeline is efficient in transporting large volumes of fuel over long distances which can lead to cost savings for both consumers and businesses, ultimately contributing to lower prices at the pump and reducing the cost of doing business in the country.

PHOENIX NEWS