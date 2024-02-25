ZAMBIA ARMY ATTENDS PRESIDENT HAGE GEINGOB’S MEMORIAL SERVICE, BURIAL

By Buffalo Reporter

Windhoek

In the City of Windhoek, Republic of Namibia, business has come to a standstill. The streets are quiet, except the solemn music being played on television and radio stations.

The people of Namibia had earlier in the day, lined up the streets to catch a glimpse of the Casket of their late President and Commander-In-Chief of the Namibian Defence Force, His Excellency Dr Hage Geingob- an African Icon and Freedom Fighter as it proceeded to the Independence Stadium for the Memorial Service, currently going on now.

At the Independence stadium, a somber mood has gripped the thousands of mourners local and foreign, that have come to pay their last respects to the former Nambian President as Heads of States from other countries pay their tributes.

President Hakainde Hichilema and Commander- In- Chief of the Defence Force is being represented at the memorial service by Acting Foreign Affairs Minister, Hon Mulambo Haimbe.

While mourning, the people of Namibia are also celebrating the good works of their Commander-In-Chief of the ‘land of the brave’, their legendary father.

A delegation from Zambia Army headed by Adjutant General, Brigadier General Nathan Chiselwa, which arrived in Windhoek yesterday, is also in attendance, witnessing the memorial service

The Zambia Army delegation will also witness and attend the burial ceremony at Heroes Acre tomorrow.

Two weeks ago, a team of Zambia Army Officers and Soldiers was deployed here to help the Namibian Defence Force with burial preparations.

The late Namibian President was a veteran of the Namibian liberation and Prime Minister for 12 years. He ascended to the Presidency in 2015.

President Hage Geingob died on 4 February,2024 at 82, and will be put to rest tomorrow, 25 February, 2024 at Heroes Acre.