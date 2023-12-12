Zambia Army Awards Africa Netball Cup Winners

Army Awards Africa Netball Cup Winners

By Buffalo Reporter

Zambia Army has awarded the eight players from Green Buffaloes Netball Club who were part of the Zambia National Netball team that historically won the Africa Netball Cup in Gaborone, Botswana.

Zambia Netball team beat Namibia 57 to 55 after a second quarter of extra time to be crowned the Netball Africa Champions for the first time.

Green Buffaloes Netball Club contributed eight players among them, National team Captain, Warrant Officer Class Two Nakazwe Beauty who came out as best shooter of the tournament.

The Green Buffaloes players have been awarded a tune of K5,000 each and will be paid out of pocket allowances for all the days they were in Botswana during the tournament.

Commader Zambia Army, Lieutenant General Sitali Dennis Alibuzwi says the achievement of winning the tournament has made the nation proud, but most importantly is that Zambia Army is celebrating in style considering the number of players the club contributed to the national team.

Lt Gen Alibuzwi has re-assured the sports directorate of Command’s ressolve to supporting the various sports disciplines, urging the players to always remain discipline.

And Sports, Commerce and Community Services Branch Deputy Director General, Colonel Priscilla Katoba has thanked command for the continued support to the various sports disciplines.

