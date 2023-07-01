Zambia Army commandos recruitment candidate dies during running trials

Zambia Army Special Forces recruitment candidate dies during running trials

A SPECIAL Forces candidate also known as commandos has died during a running trial to prove his capabilities.

According to Muvi TV, Elisha Daka aged 21 collapsed during the mandatory run and was pronounced dead upon arrival at 1 Commando Unit Camp hospital where he was rushed.

The Mandatory medical military requirement run is part of the physical assessment tests for passing the medical examinations.

Zambia Army Commander, Lieutenant General Sitali Alibuzwi says he is saddened by the death of Daka.

In a statement issued by Army Spokesperson, Colonel Martin Liyungu, Lieutenant General Alibuzwi has advized shortlisted candidates not to force themselves to attend the interviews, but wait for other opportunities or apply for employment in organisations which do not demand for physically and mentally challenging activities .

Credit: Muvi TV