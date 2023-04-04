ZAMBIA ARMY FIRES WARNING SHOTS

The Zambia Army says some high-profile members of the public have developed a habit of misleading and misinforming the nation on matters of National security.

Zambia Army Spokesperson Colonel MARTIN LIYUNGU says this is a breach of national security.

And Colonel LIYUNGU says the Army is ready to handle such reports regardless of whoever is involved with the aim of protecting national security.

He has called on the public to feel free to report any suspicious military activities to the Zambia Army.

In a statement to ZNBC News, Colonel LIYUNGU said the public can either report directly to the Zambia Army, Zambia Police Service or through the Defence Secretary at the Ministry of Defence.

ZNBC