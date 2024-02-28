ZAMBIA ARMY HANDS OVER PANGOLIN

ZAMBIA Army has handed over a pangolin which was discovered by recruits at Kapelamakufi Recruit Training Centre to the Department of National Parks and Wildlife.

Speaking during the handover at Army headquarters in Lusaka,Garrison Commander, Brigadier General Doctor Golden Ng’andwe said the Army will strive to safeguard endangered species such as the pangolins.

Brig Gen Ng’andwe said the Army will ensure it maintains the natural habitats of endangered species within its areas of operations.

Meanwhile, Department of National Parks and Wildlife Director, Dominic Chiinda has appreciated the Army for safeguarding the pangolin found at the training centre and seeing to it that its handed over to the relevant authorities.

Mr Chiinda said concerted efforts by stakeholders and the Department of National Parks and Wildlife are critical in the conservation of endangered species.

Meanwhile, Department of National Parks and Wildlife Acting Director Research and Veterinary, Innocent N’gombwa has commended the Army for good gesture.

(Credit: Zambia Army)