ZAMBIA ARMY OFFICER LOSES PROPERTY IN FIRE
Lieutenant Colonel Kingsley Choonga suffered tragedy earlier this month when he lost all his property in an inferno at his Highland home in Livingstone.
The Officer’s house was severely damaged by the fire, but his family was able to escape without injury, leaving them with nothing but what was on their bodies.
Lt Col Choonga says the incident started when he caught a burning cable smell coming from a corner of his house, but it was later discovered that the smell originated in the ceiling.
The fire was put out with assistance from the Zambia Air Force Brigade, but its cause remains unknown.
This is a huge loss and burden for him and his family, as they don’t know where to begin.
By Buffalo reporter
Zambia Army
It’s advisable to test and inspect the electrical wiring of every property after 30 yrs. Engineers and material science experts say that there’s nothing that lasts forever. Every property that has been in use for at least 30 yrs faces the risk of going up in flames.