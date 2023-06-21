ZAMBIA ARMY OFFICER LOSES PROPERTY IN FIRE

Lieutenant Colonel Kingsley Choonga suffered tragedy earlier this month when he lost all his property in an inferno at his Highland home in Livingstone.

The Officer’s house was severely damaged by the fire, but his family was able to escape without injury, leaving them with nothing but what was on their bodies.

Lt Col Choonga says the incident started when he caught a burning cable smell coming from a corner of his house, but it was later discovered that the smell originated in the ceiling.

The fire was put out with assistance from the Zambia Air Force Brigade, but its cause remains unknown.

This is a huge loss and burden for him and his family, as they don’t know where to begin.

By Buffalo reporter

Zambia Army