Zambia Army will not be rushed to release half-baked recruits – Army Commander

Zambia Army will not be rushed to release half-baked recruits – Commander

THE Zambian Army Commander lieutenant general Dennis Alibuzwi, says the Command will uphold a high standard of training and won’t commission or pass out half baked recruits.

Lt General Alibuzwi emphasised the importance of rigorous training for cadets and recruits.

He stated that the military academy and training centers have strict requirements that must be met before commissioning.

His comment comes in the wake of people’s inquiry of when the army would commission those in training following the recent passout by Zambia Airforce, and Zambia National Service.

Lt general Alibuzwi reaffirmed the army’s commitment to upholding these standards, refusing to commission and pass-out unqualified personnel.

He said the command would not be rushed in releasing not fully baked cadets and recruits until the required standards are met.

The Army Commander said this in Lusaka during the official opening of the first quarter Command Council of 2024.

He highlighted the success of this training approach, citing the Eswatini Defence Force’s decision to send personnel to train under the Zambian Army Command because they were impressed by their high training standards

By Moses Makwaya

Kalemba