ZAMBIA BEATS BARCELONA IN BATTLE OF LEGENDS



ZAMBIA beat Barcelona legends in an exhibition match at Lusaka’s National Heroes Stadium.

The Chris Katongo captained recorded a 3-0 win over the former Barcelona stars.



Collins Mbesuma gave the CAF 2012 African Cup of Nations winners a first half lead before goals from James Chamanga and Clifford Mulenga sealed the victory.



World Cup winner Ronaldinho was the darling of the crowd.

Kalusha Bwalya featured for 45 minutes.



Both Kalusha and Ronaldinho had the chance to score from free kicks but missed the target.

