Zambia Catholic Bishops clarifies on same-s£x ‘blessings’

CATHOLIC BISHOPS OPPOSE BLESSING OF SAME SEX MARRIAGES
The Zambia Conference for Catholic Bishops (ZCCB) has opposed the blessing of same-sex couples in Zambia.
According to the Pastoral Statement made available, the Conference has guided that the Declaration from the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith of December 18th 2023 concerning the blessing of same-sex couples be taken as for further reflection and not for implementation in Zambia.
The statement states that this is in order to avoid any pastoral confusion and ambiguity as well as not to break the Zambian laws which forbids same sex unions and activities.
Indigo Tyrol, can you comment on this issue. You have accusing president HH of supporting homosexuality without any proof of it but here is the Catholic pope himself supporting it publicly. I have seen on many occasions you have prided yourself in the catholic church. Can you give your comment on this matter.
As a Roman Catholic I am extremely happy and proud of our Zambuan bishops for rejecting this abomination.