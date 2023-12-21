Zambia Catholic Bishops clarifies on same-s£x ‘blessings’

CATHOLIC BISHOPS OPPOSE BLESSING OF SAME SEX MARRIAGES

The Zambia Conference for Catholic Bishops (ZCCB) has opposed the blessing of same-sex couples in Zambia.

According to the Pastoral Statement made available, the Conference has guided that the Declaration from the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith of December 18th 2023 concerning the blessing of same-sex couples be taken as for further reflection and not for implementation in Zambia.

The statement states that this is in order to avoid any pastoral confusion and ambiguity as well as not to break the Zambian laws which forbids same sex unions and activities.