ZAMBIA CONSIDERING EMULATING RWANDA BY REMOVING VISAS FOR ALL AFRICAN COUNTRIES

By Michael Kaluba

The Zambian government is considering removing visas for all African countries to achieve free flow and easy movement of tourists.

Speaking at the 2023 RwandAir awards in Lusaka, tourism minister Rodney Sikumba said Zambia would like to go the Rwandese way to encourage more Africans to visit Zambia as a destination.

He said the government supports initiatives such as these and appreciates the contribution of the airline as well as travel agents who promote destination Zambia through business and leisure connections with different destinations worldwide.

And Rwanda’s high commissioner to Zambia ambassador Amadin Rugina said the contribution of RwandAir to the tourism sector and general economy of that country is immense with the visit Rwanda campaign a ‘game changer’ boosting tourist arrivals and tourism offering standing at $445 million by the year 2021.

PHOENIX NEWS