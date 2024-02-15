ZAMBIA DROPS THREE PLACES IN FIFA RANKINGS FOLLOWING WINLESS AFCON SHOWING

Zambia has fallen three spots in the latest FIFA rankings, dropping from 84th to 87th place, following a disappointing performance at the recently concluded Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

Avram Grant’s team failed to record a single victory at the tournament, drawing twice and losing their final match against Morocco 1-0. This winless run extends back to 2012, marking the last time Zambia secured a victory at the AFCON finals.

The team’s struggles at the continental tournament are believed to be the primary reason for their decline in the rankings. Although they managed a 1-1 draw against Cameroon in a pre-tournament friendly in Saudi Arabia on January 10th, their overall performance at the AFCON fell short of expectations.

However, head coach Avram Grant will have an opportunity to redeem his team in the upcoming international break scheduled for March. Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) president Andrew Kamanga confirmed that the Chipolopolo will play an international friendly during this window as part of their preparation for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers in June.