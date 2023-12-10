ZAMBIA EDUCATION CURRICULUM FRAMEWORK YET TO BE VALIDATED – KAMOKO

DECEMBER 9, 2023

Government has clarified that the Zambia Education Curriculum Framework-ZECF- which has been circulating on various platforms is a draft, yet to be validated.

Ministry of Education Permanent Secretary JOEL KAMOKO says various experts in the education sector are yet to sit for three days to analyze the proposed Curriculum before it is sent back to Cabinet for approval.

Mr. KAMOKO says the proposed curriculum is in line with President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA’s call for reforms in the education sector.

Speaking in an interview with ZNBC News in Lusaka, Mr KAMOKO said the experts will give guidance on any shortfalls and oversights contained in the draft curriculum.

He said Education Minister DOUGLAS SYAKALIMA will give a policy direction once all processes are finalized.

Meanwhile, Educationist SITIBEKISO WAMUYUWA said the draft curriculum has got good proposals and will produce benefits in the long term.

Mr. WAMUYUWA said the benefits of the new curriculum, once it is implemented, will only be seen in the long run.