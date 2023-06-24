ZAMBIA FANS CALL FOR GOALKEEPER CHANGE AFTER IRELAND LOSS

Do you think Coach Bruce Mwape needs to try others keepers now?

Following Zambia’s 3-2 defeat to the Republic of Ireland, a section of fans are urging coach Bruce Mwape to bench first-choice goalkeeper Hazel Nali due to her recent performances. Despite holding a 1-0 lead at halftime, Nali conceded three second-half goals, contributing to Zambia’s loss.

Zambia has now suffered five defeats in their last eight matches, conceding a total of 15 goals while scoring 10. Disappointed fans believe it is time to explore other options in goal, as they feel Nali has not been performing at her best in recent games.

Ireland initiated their comeback in the 48th minute with a penalty converted by halftime substitute Amber Barrett. Their second goal came from a free header by Claire O’Rioadan in the 63rd minute, with no pressure from the goalkeeper or defenders. Barrett completed her brace in the 72nd minute when Nali’s clearance fell into her path.

Zambia managed to find the net again through Racheal Kundananji in the 79th minute, but it wasn’t enough to satisfy concerned supporters.

Zambia’s next challenge will be against Switzerland on June 30, followed by a final match against Germany before the upcoming World Cup.