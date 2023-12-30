Zambia has a population of 19,693,423 people (10,036,163 are females and 9,657,260 are males)- ZAMSTATS

WE STAND AT 19.69 MILLION – ZAMSTATS

Zambia’s final 2022 Census of Population and Housing results indicate that the country’s total population now stands at 19,693,423, with females being more than males.

Zambia Statistics Agency (ZamStats) Statistician General Mulenga Musepa said the final number now stands at 19,693,423 as at September 8, 2022, adding that of these, 10,036,163 are females while 9,657,260 are males.

Mr Musepa said the rural areas had more people at 11,806,989, compared with the urban areas at 7,886,434, and that the female population was more in both urban and rural areas.

The total population for the 2022 Census of Population and Housing included the population from usual households, the homeless and the institutional population.

“The preliminary results for the 2022 Census of Population and Housing had indicated a population size of 19,610,769, and today we release the final number which now stands at 19,693,423 as the total population,” Mr Musepa announced in Lusaka yesterday during the monthly statistics bulletin dissemination press briefing.

He said Lusaka Province had the highest population size at 3,093,615, followed by Copperbelt Province at 2,768,192, while Muchinga Province had the least population size at 922,212.