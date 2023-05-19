Zambia Has All The Credentials To Participate In Ending Ongoing War In Ukraine- Nevers Mumba

FORMER DIPLOMAT CONFIDENT ZAMBIA HAS ALL THE CREDENTIALS TO PARTICIPATE IN ENDING ONGOING WAR IN UKRAINE

By Lukundo Nankamba

Zambia’s former Diplomat to Canada, Dr. Nevers Mumba is confident that Zambia has all the credentials to participate in bringing peace to the ongoing war in Ukraine.

South African President Cyril Rhamaposa on Tuesday this week announced that he has held separate phone calls with his Russian and Ukrainian counterparts who agreed to separate meetings with six African leaders, among them Zambia, who will travel to Russia and Ukraine in a bid to find an end to the conflict there.

Reacting to this development in an interview with Phoenix News, Dr. Mumba says this is an opportunity for Zambia to confidently find a peaceful resolution to the devastating conflict in Ukraine, which has had an impact on the African continent.

Dr. Mumba notes that with the effect that the Ukraine war has had such as increasing food insecurity in Africa, Zambia must be in the forefront to encourage peace.

PHOENIX NEWS