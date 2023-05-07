ZAMBIA have been booted out of the ongoing 2023 Under-17 AFCON despite beating Morocco in their group B matchday three played in Annaba on Saturday night.

Based on head to head(which is used in all CAF competitions), since they had lost to Nigeria and South Africa, the Young Chipolopolo couldn’t finish in the top three.

The only changes CAF have effected are on determining the third best finishers since group C only has three members after the disqualification of South Sudan.

Points and goals registered against the bottom placed teams by the third placed finishers will be ‘scrapped’ off and only those registered against the top two teams in the group(s) will be considered.

In summary, Zambia are out on head to head. South Africa will await to see the outcome of the group C last game between Burkina Faso and Cameroon on Sunday night to see if they will qualify for the quarterfinals.

– Head to head in determining group standings.

-Goal Difference in determining the two third best finishers amongst the three third placed teams in the three groups.

