ZAMBIA have never beaten Ivory Coast through open play in almost three decades.

The Southern African side last beat Ivory Coast in open play on March 31,1994 in an Africa Cup group C match played in Sousse,Tunisia. Zambia emerged 1-0 winners and went all the way to the final in that tournament but lost 2-1 to Nigeria with former Zanaco FC Consultant Emmanuel Amunike’s brace breaking Zambian hearts.

Zambia’s last victory(not in open play) over Ivory Coast in a FIFA recognised fixture was on February 12,2012 which came through an 8-7 post match penalties win after 120 minutes of exhilarating football.

The last time Zambia beat Ivory Coast in a non FIFA recognised fixture/tournament was at the 2018 edition of the CHAN when the Chipolopolo won 2-0 via an Augustine Kabaso Mulenga superb brace.

The last time they faced off in any competition was in Yammoussokro, Ivory Coast last June when Ivory Coast wired Zambia 3-1 in the 2023 Africa Cup matchday one qualifier.

Tomorrow (Zambia) have the opportunity to break an almost three-decade jinx by beating Ivory Coast in open play at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium.

Will the Chipolopolo Boys emerge victorious?

#SportsdotZambiaStats

📸 Courtesy