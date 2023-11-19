ZAMBIA IS BEING GOVERNED OUTSIDE THE RULE OF LAW – MSONI

By Staff Reporter

VETERAN Politician and ALL Peoples Congress APC leader Nasson Msoni says President Hakainde Hichilema should revert back to constitutional rule of law before he pushes the citizenry into a corner where they can retaliate.

In a statement to Venus Media, Mr. Msoni charged that the propensity and appetite by President Hichilema to rule the country outside the rule of law was striking.

“We are shocked at the unraveling state of lawlessness and the deliberate encouragement by senior government officials to escalate and perpetuate illegalities at the office of the registrar. The position of President is a position of trust and it is expected that the holder of the office will endeavour to uphold and respect the constitution. The rule of law must be upheld,” Mr. Msoni noted.

Mr. Msoni advised the UPND government to avoid engaging in illegalities for self serving reasons.

“The most difficult decision to make for the UPND government is to insist on pushing ahead with illegalities for self serving reasons. There is always a danger that a rod designed for someone else may one day be used on your own back. It is not too late for President Hichilema to revert back to constitutional rule. When you push people in a tight corner you should expect that the people will push back.,” stated Mr. Msoni.

“President Hichilema must recognise that Political mandate is not absolute but relative to constant renewal and approval of the governed through the regular building of political consensus. No one believes that political mandate should entail a one man standing on the ladder to the exclusion of everyone else. Certainly that is not the kind of leadership our citizens had bargained for in the August 2021 elections. We counsel Mr Hichilema to get back to his senses and revert back to constitutional rule.”