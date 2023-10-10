Zambia is Bigger than All of Us All Together – Nothing to politic here things are not as we expected and people are dying of hunger- Kelvin Kaunda

Zambia is Bigger than All of Us All Together – Nothing to politic here things are not as we expected and people are dying of hunger.

By Kelvin Kaunda

10th October 2023

Lusaka Zambia.

In the heart of Africa, where the Zambezi River flows majestically and Victoria Falls roars with all its splendor, lies a nation that is both beautiful and resilient. Zambia, a land of diverse cultures, rich traditions, and an abundance of natural resources, has always held the promise of a brighter future for its people. Today, however, the biggest expectation from the common people of Zambia, who are the majority and hold the highest political decisions, is the unbearable cost of living.

In 2021 August, the United Party for National Development (UPND) ascended to power on the premise that they were the better solution than any other party, including the then-ruling Patriotic Front (PF). The citizens of Zambia had placed their hopes and dreams in this new government, believing that it would bring about a positive change, one that would alleviate their daily struggles and offer them a better life.

Yet, what we are witnessing today almost three years (3 years) is entirely the opposite. The promises made during the electoral campaign seem to have faded into oblivion, and the hopes of the people have been shattered. The UPND government, which was supposed to be a beacon of hope, now seems to be engulfed in a cloud of disappointment and disillusionment.

The cost of living in Zambia has become unbearable for the average citizen. Basic necessities such as food, rent, Transportation & fuel, University tuitions and cost of healthcare because government facilities have no medication have become increasingly unaffordable. The very people who lined up for hours to usher in this government are now grappling with the harsh reality that their lives have not improved as they had hoped.

The collective integrity of the poor citizens of Zambia is being undermined, and their faith in the political system is wavering. The gap between the promises made and the reality on the ground is growing wider if not totally the opposite, and the people are left to wonder if their voices truly matter in the corridors of power or only at a time of casting Votes.

It is essential to remember that Zambia is bigger than all of us, all together. It is a nation with a rich history of resilience and unity in the face of adversity. The challenges we face today are not insurmountable, and the dreams of a better Zambia can still be realized.

The UPND of Mr Hakainde Hichilema must heed the cries of the Zambian people today, even those in the UPND grassroot structures are complaining and asking Government to take actions to address the issues that are plaguing the nation. The much spoken about Transparency, accountability, rule of law and a genuine commitment to the welfare of the citizens are the pillars on which a strong and prosperous Zambia can be built.

In the end, it is the collective responsibility of every Zambian, from the highest offices of power to the grassroots, to work together in the spirit of unity and common purpose. Only then can we truly make Zambia a nation that lives up to its potential and promises—a nation where the well-being of its people is not just a slogan, but a reality.

Do not stop believing Mother Zambia , better days are coming and it is you who will make this country a better place for your children and their children