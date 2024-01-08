Zambia Is Blessed To Have A Govt That Looks At Citizens Equally- Chasefu MP Misheck Nyambose

Press Statement

ZAMBIA IS BLESSED TO HAVE A GOVERNMENT THAT LOOKS AT CITIZENS EQUALLY-NYAMBOSE

Chasefu Member of Parliament Misheck Nyambose has been elated with the pace at which CDF projects are currently moving in Chasefu District of eastern province.

Mr. Nyambose who recently conducted a tour of his constituency to appreciate the implementation of CDF projects says the coming of the new dawn government has uplifted the lives of people not only in Chasefu District, but the country as a whole.

Mr. Nyambose observes that Zambia is blessed to have a government that looks at all citizens equally and has since encouraged President Hakainde Hichilema not to tire in uplifting the standards of Zambians.

Mr. Nyambose says Chasefu District is moving at a significant pace to change its status all thanks to the continued increment of the CDF allocation whose management by Chasefu Town Council is effective.

He has since called on all stakeholders in the district to be more united in order to serve the community of Chasefu District better.

Among the CDF projects that the area Member of Parliament toured include; a completed 1 by 3 classroom block at Champheta Magodi Primary school and the staff house which is at roof level in Kapilisanga ward, 1 by 2 classroom block at Chidolo Primary School in Luwerezi ward, a completed 1 by 3 classroom block at Mswazi Community School in Kajilime ward, a completed staff house at Susa Primary school in Susa ward, a staff house at Khulamayembe primary school in Mandaholl ward which is in its final stage and a 1 by 3 classroom block at Eluhangeni Primary School in Chaboli ward.

The lawmaker who was in the company of Chasefu District Commissioner Jimmy Phiri during his tour of duty also took time to visit ward development committees in order to appreciate their challenges and what is needed for them to work effectively.

And Chasefu District Commissioner Jimmy Phiri is optimistic that Chasefu District is on the path of positive transformation in the wake of increased CDF allocation as the district is now having the much needed infrastructure development.

Meanwhile two headmen and the Parents-Teachers Association Chairperson in Susa ward have expressed happiness with the construction of a staff house at Susa Primary School saying it will motivate the teachers to provide the much required service.

Headmen Chiwongo and Katika along with the PTA chairman have observed that teachers at Susa Primary have suffered the accommodation crisis which has made them fail to effectively render their services

.

