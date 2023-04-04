ZAMBIA IS TIPPED AS THE FAVORITE TO HOST AFCON 2025.

Zambia is tipped as the favorite to host the 2025 continental showpiece with geographical advantage.

The southern African football powerhouse submitted its bid to host the continental event for the first time at a senior level having done so by hosting the under-20 tournament in 2017.

It’s been a decade since the competition took place in the southern region of the continent and with no competition from any country in the region after the withdrawal of South Africa Zambia is tipped to win the bid.

The other countries who have put their names forward to host the 2025 event include Algeria 🇩🇿, Morocco 🇲🇦 and Benin 🇧🇯- Nigeria 🇳🇬 (joint bid).

The government declared its full support to host the event and has promised to construct one stadium in Livingstone while upgrading four more.

📸 FAZ