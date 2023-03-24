ZAMBIA MENTIONED IN THE GOLD MAFIA DEALS

Zambia has been mentioned in the Gold Mafia deals released by Al Jazeera Investigations undercover reporters. Our neighbour Zimbabwe is approximately losing $1 billion dollars per year to illegal gold smuggling. I repeat my call to President Hakainde Hichilema and his administration to lock up gold and sugilite mining to the Zambia National Service (ZNS) and sold through the Bank of Zambia (BOZ).

There’s always a market for gold on the international market, Zambia does not even have sanctions on trade. If gold mafia’s can make $30 million dollars worth of gold deals per week and $100 million per month, how much more can a legitimate New Dawn Government make from the same? With gold sales alone, Zambia can pay the national debts, stablise and strengthen the Kwacha and economy, buy medicines in hospitals and build more infrastructure for development.

President Hichilema has an opportunity to have more money to spend to better the lives of our people than all his predecessors put together (Dr. Kaunda, Dr. Chiluba, Dr. Mwanawasa, President Banda, President SATA and President Lungu). We know this is a tough call for the Republican President owing to his numerous business connections. But why not take this opportunity to better our Nations than asking for more debt from the IMF/World?

Silavwe Jackson

President

GPZ

PS: Please the documentary 🙏

