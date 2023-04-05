ZAMBIA, MOZAMBIQUE SIGN COMMUNICATION MOU

April 5, 2023

Zambia and Mozambique have signed a Memorandum of Understanding in the field of communication in order to optimise conveyance of cultural relationships between the two people, among many other matters.

This follows bilateral talks held between President Hakainde Hichilema and his Mozambican counterpart, Filipe Jacinto Nyusi in Maputo, Mozambique.

The MOU will enhance conveyance of cultural interactions between the two countries leading to connectivity, better mutual understanding, more and deeper relationships.

The agreement is also expected to lead to enhanced mutually beneficial transactions and sustainable dialogue between the two countries.

During the signing ceremony, President Hichilema hailed the unbroken and warm relationship between the people of the Republic of Zambia and Mozambique which is anchored on shared values and common heritage.

President Hichilema said that the long history of solidarity and cooperation dates back from the time of the founding fathers, Liberation Icons and Pan Africanists of the two nations, Dr Kenneth David Kaunda and Samora Machel.

The discussions also centred around investment, trade, peace and security.

The two leaders agreed that without a balance of both, economic development would be difficult to fulfil for the two countries and its people.

Meanwhile President Hichilema reaffirmed Zambia ‘s commitment to helping Mozambique achieve peace because instability anywhere is instability everywhere.

The Head of State emphasized the importance of a people to people interconnection as a prerequisite of a sound government to government relationship, that ultimately enhances the flow of development between the two countries.

(C) THE FALCON