Zambia must also consider joining BRICS and abandon the US Dollar in foreign trade for Kwacha-Dr. Chris ZUMANI

Zambia must also consider joining BRICS and abandon the US Dollar in foreign trade for Kwacha

By Dr. Chris ZUMANI Zimba

1. IMF and WB imposed the US dollar as world currency after WW2 and all countries on earth were enslaved to support this imperial and hegemonic empire of keeping Washington super rich for free;

2. But now, the death of the US Dollar as World Currency is systematically arriving through big China, Russia, SA & Brazil. This must be supported by all well informed global citizens;

3. Finally, the four BRIC countries have officially signed to abandon trading in U.S. dollars but will use their national currencies in their bilateral trades. This is the best political news of the year 2023;

4. If you don’t know, USA makes more than $100 billion dollars per year for free simply for printing and selling to the world their currency and have exploited everyone in this manner since 1945;

5. Zambia must see where the world is going in terms of geopolitical dynamics; the world is shifting from pompous, hegemonic, imperialist, plutocratic and exploitative America to China, Russia and their good, friendly, respectful and non neocolonialist Allie’s.

That’s where our good leader, HH must be taking us and not walking backwards like Zelenskyy of Ukraine; Zambia must not be a blind follower of an aging modern world imperial empire called USA.

NB: Dr Chris ZUMANI Zimba is a Political Scientist, Researcher, Lecturer & Consultant specialized in Comparative Global Governance and Democratic Theories. He holds a PhD, MA, BA and Cert in Political Science.