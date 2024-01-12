ZAMBIA NATIONAL SERVICE PARTNERS RAINBOW MILLING TO TACKLE HIGH MEALIE MEAL PRICES IN EASTERN PROVINCE

…..the partnership is aimed at addressing the escalating mealie meal prices in the region.

Lusaka… Friday January 12, 2024 (SMART EAGLES)

The Zambia National Service (ZNS) has announced a successful partnership with Rainbow Milling, a private milling company in Chipata, Eastern Province.

ZNS Chief of Marketing & Public Relations Colonel Mable Mulenga Nyone says the partnership is aimed at addressing the escalating mealie meal prices in the region.

Col Nyone says the Milling Plant has a milling capacity of 120 tonnes per day, translating into daily production output of 4000 x 25 kilogram bags of mealie meal.

“The collaborative effort underscores ZNS’ commitment to complementing Government’s efforts of ensuring food availability and affordability in the country. ZNS will ensure steady and adequate supply of the staple commodity to the residents of Eastern Province by optimizing the full production capacity of the plant for speedy distribution of the commodity to all needy areas,” she said.

“The Service’s appeal to residents, as the initiative is rolled out, is for them to collaborate with the Government by ensuring that mealie meal remains within the boundaries of the country as it is meant to address the challenges they have faced in the recent past. We urge them to be vigilant and report any SUSPiCiOUS activities related to smuggling or abuse of the initiative. Their cooperation is crucial to maintaining the integrity of this well-intentioned effort. Residents are further encouraged to report any suspicious activities to 0977827057 or to any Zambia National Service Officers in their vicinity.”

Col Nyone encouraged businessmen and women interested in trading in Eagles mealie meal, to come forward and partner with the Institution.

“However, the Service wishes to emphasize the importance of adhering to the prescribed price ceilings which are 1(200.00 for roller meal and K230.OO for breakfast. The Institution believes that responsible business practices are essential to the SUCCeSS of this initiative. Anyone who will be found selling Eagles mealie meal above the recommended prices risks losing the consignment with no recourse to compensation,” she stated.