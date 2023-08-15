FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

ZAMBIA NATIONAL STUDENTS UNION (ZANASU) CALLS ON GOVERNMENT TO MITIGATE PRICE INCREASES FOR STUDENTS’ ESSENTIAL COMMODITIES

15th August 2023

Lusaka Zambia.

The Zambia National Students Union (ZANASU) expresses deep concern over the recent surge in prices for essential commodities, including food, that directly impact the well-being and education of students across the nation. As the representative body of students, we appeal to the government to take immediate measures to incentivize and stabilize the prices of these commodities, thus ensuring that the pursuit of education remains accessible and conducive to the students’ success.

The current economic climate has seen a sharp increase in prices for various goods, including those crucial to students’ daily lives. Food, transportation, and other essential commodities have become more expensive, placing an additional burden on students who are already striving to manage their education-related expenses. This situation not only threatens the overall well-being of students but also jeopardizes their academic pursuits and achievements.

ZANASU recognizes the efforts that the government has put into promoting education as a cornerstone of national development. However, the recent price hikes could potentially undermine these efforts by creating barriers to education for many students, especially those from economically disadvantaged backgrounds.

In light of this pressing concern, ZANASU humbly requests the government to:

IMPLEMENT PRICE CONTROLS: The government is urged to work with relevant stakeholders to establish temporary price controls on essential commodities, especially those directly affecting students. This would ensure that students can afford basic necessities while focusing on their studies.

SUBSIDIZE STUDENT ESSENTIALS: We appeal to the government to explore options for subsidizing essential commodities specifically for students. This could involve providing subsidies for items such as textbooks, school supplies, and nutritious food to alleviate the financial strain on students and their families.

ENHANCE FINANCIAL SUPPORT: We call on the government to expand existing financial support programs, such as scholarships and grants, to ensure that students have the means to meet both their educational and basic needs.

COLLABORATE WITH STAKEHOLDERS: ZANASU urges the government to engage in constructive dialogues with student representatives, educational institutions, and other relevant stakeholders to develop comprehensive solutions that address the challenges posed by the current price increases.

ZANASU remains committed to advocating for the well-being and rights of all students in Zambia. We believe that by addressing the current economic challenges and ensuring affordable access to essential commodities, the government can create an environment where students can excel academically and contribute meaningfully to the nation’s progress.

Issued by,

Mambwe. I. Bwalya

Secretary General

Zambia National Students Union

+260968707970/0972461633