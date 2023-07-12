ZAMBIA OR MAURITIUS TO COMPLETE THE SEMI-FINALS

Both Group A & B fixtures were concluded yesterday. South Africa and Malawi won topped their respective groups and advanced to the semi’s.

Group A’s Botswana and Eswatini had chances of finishing the as best runners-up but failed to capitalize on Zambia’s misfortune. Botswana was held by Namibia (0-0) and South Africa thrashed Nambia 2-1.

These results gave chance to either Zambia or Mauritius to make it to the Semi-finals.

Lesotho are clear in Group C and will only be playing today’s match for formalities sake.

Mauritius has an opportunity to beat Zambia for the best runners-up position. They take on Mozambique this afternoon, they need to pick-up a win with 4 goals for them to go ahead of Zambia.

SEMI-FINALS

Lesotho 🇱🇸 vs 🇲🇼 Malawi

South Africa 🇿🇦 vs (Zambia 🇿🇲 / Mauritius 🇲🇺)

#cosafacup2023 |#ConnectUpdates I #AfricanFootball

CREDIT: Prine Television