ZAMBIA POLICE CONFIRMS: FOUR PEOPLE DIE, 16 INJURED IN RTA IN GREEN LEAF AREA OF KAPIRI MPOSHI

11.01.2024.

Four people have died while 16 others sustained injuries in an accident which occured on 11th January 2024 at 11:40 hours along the great north road at Green leaf area, Kapiri Mposhi.

Involved was Kennedy Banda aged 37 of kabanana compound, Lusaka, who was driving a Howo truck and trailer Reg. No. CAA 2631 / CAA 2632T property of Ustad tracking of Lusaka, from the Kabwe direction into Kapiri.

Also involved was Chinjaja Mooto Mbamvu, aged 44 of kapisha township Chingola, who was driving a Mitsubishi Rosa minibus Reg. No. BCD 6737 from the opposite direction with 18 passengers on board.

The accident happened when the driver of the bus was improperly overtaking and, in the process, collided head-on with the Howo truck. Due to the impact, the driver of the bus and two unidentified male passengers died on the spot while the fourth male unknown male passenger died upon arrival at kabwe Central Hospital . The driver of the truck is among the injured.

The bodies of the deceased persons are lying in Kapiri district and Kabwe Central hospitals.

Charity Munganga,

Central Province Police Commissioner