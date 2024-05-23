Zambia Police Firmly Refute Allegations of Night Ambush against Former President Lungu

The Zambia Police Service has categorically refuted the allegations made by former President Edgar Lungu regarding a purported plan to ambush him at night. According to the police statement, these claims are entirely “unfounded and false,” and the Zambia Police Service had no intention of ambushing Mr. Lungu or any other citizen.

The police emphasized that their “primary concern is the safety and security of all individuals, including the former president,” and the monitoring of his movements is a “standard procedure” to ensure his wellbeing. As a former head of state, Lungu is entitled to police protection, and this will be carried out “with the utmost respect for his privacy and dignity.”

The police statement further clarified that the security personnel assigned to Lungu are funded by the government, but there may be instances where “additional measures by the police are sometimes necessary to provide adequate protection” during his movements. The police appealed to the public to “understand the role of the police in maintaining law and order and ensuring the safety of all citizens.”

Addressing Lungu’s concerns about the 25 dockets reportedly opened against him, the police stated that they are merely “following due process in response to formal complaints filed by UPND members in Lusaka.” The police assured the public that they are “acting within the confines of the law and without any political bias.”

The Zambia Police Service reiterated its commitment to serving the public “impartially and professionally,” urging the former president to cooperate with the authorities during daylight hours, as is customary. The public has been called upon to “remain vigilant and support the police in their efforts to preserve the country’s hard-won stability.”

As tensions continue to unfold surrounding the former president’s allegations, the Zambia Police Service has demonstrated its resolve to uphold the principles of democracy and the constitution, while ensuring the safety and security of all citizens, including former President Lungu.

