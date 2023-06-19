ZAMBIA POLICE OPPOSE PROPOSED RELEASE OF A SUSPECT FROM POLICE CUSTODY AT RECOMMENDATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS COMMISSION WHERE NECESSARY

By Chileshe Mwango

The Zambia Police Service has opposed the proposed release of a suspect from police custody at the recommendation of the Human Rights Commission where necessary, as recommended in the Human Rights Commission Bill Number 21 of 2023.

Appearing before the Parliamentary Committee On Legal Affairs, Human Rights and Governance, Zambia Police Assistant Superintendent Vwambanji Musamba has argued that the word “necessary” can be subject to abuse and act as a means to frustrate genuine criminal proceedings.

In his submission, Mr. Musamba said the release of a suspect or any person should be based on objective criteria and legal consideration to avoid any appearance of biasness.

He said the police service has also proposed that the term payment in section 21(2b) which looks at compensating a victim of human rights abuse or the family, be deleted from the bill as compensation can be in any form and not just monetary.

The police service has also observed the need to remove the term “officer” from section 21(2c) which calls for the punishing of an officer found to have abused the rights of a victim.

