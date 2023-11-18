ZAMBIA POLICE RECEIVE 156 CDF VEHICLES

POLICE in all constituencies across the country have received a CDF-purchased Land Cruiser.

In handing over the 156 vehicles during a ceremony in the Lusaka Showgrounds this afternoon, President Hakainde Hichilema urged the police to respond adequately to security threats and concerns n their communities.

“There can never be development in an area where there is no law and order,” President Hichilema said.

We want to maintain law and order, and anyone breaking laws, including stealing of private and public assets, will be dealt with within the confines of the law,” President Hichilema added.