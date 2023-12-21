ZP reintroduceds checkpoints

Below is the statement:

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

*Zambia Police Service Reintroduces Security Checkpoints to Curb Escalating Challenges Posed by Criminal Activities*

Lusaka, December 20.2023 – In response to the escalating challenges posed by criminal activities and to bolster public safety, the Zambia Police Service announces the reintroduction of security checkpoints at strategic locations in the Country as follows:

1. LUSAKA PROVINCE FOUR (04) SECURITY CHECK POINTS.

(i) Kafue Bridge along great north road.

(ii) Makeni turnoff along Mumbwa road.

(iii) Kabangwe along great north road Kabwe road.

(iv) Chirundu-Siavonga junction.

2. COPPER-BELT PROVINCE EIGHT (08) SECURITY CHECK POINTS.

(i) Kafulafuta.

(ii) Luanshya-Kitwe-Ndola junction.

(iii) Kafue Bridge.

(iv) Sakanya.

(v) Mukambo.

(vi) Sabina.

(vii) Solwezi Junction.

(viii) Kasumbalesa.

3. CENTRAL PROVINCE SEVEN (07) SECURITY CHECK POINTS.

(i) Manyumbi/Luanshimba.

(ii) Chisamba.

(iii) Kapirimposhi great north road.

(iv) Kapirimposhi Ndola road.

(v) Ndabala.

(vi) Pensulo.

(vii) Kapyanga

4. LUAPULA PROVINCE FOUR (04) SECURITY CHECK POINTS.

(i) Musaila Serenje Samfya Mansa Junction.

(ii) Luwingu Mansa.

(iii) Mwense.

(iv) Nchelenge.

5. NORTH-WESTERN PROVINCE TWO (02) SECURITY CHECK POINTS.

(i) Mutanda-Solwezi.

(ii) Kapijimpanga Chingola road.

6. EASTERN PROVINCE TWO (02) SECURITY CHECK POINTS.

(i) Kacholola Area

(ii) Lundazi road

7. WESTERN PROVINCE THREE (03) SECURITY CHECK POINTS.

(i) Kasaya,Livingstone road.

(ii) Chilombo, Kaoma-Kasempa Road.

(iii) Tata yoyo Mumbwa-Keyeema road.

8. NORTHERN PROVINCE THREE (03) SECURITY CHECK POINTS.

(i) Nkole fumu

(ii) Mbala ( Intersection of Mbala, Mpulungu and Nakonde roads)

(iii) Luwingu

9. MUCHINGA PROVINCE FOUR (04) SECURITY CHECK POINTS.

(i) Nakonde-Mbala turn-off.

(ii) Isoka-Mafinga turn-off.

(iii) Chinsali Nambuluma Police post.

(iv) Mpika near the Weigh Bridge.

10. SOUTHERN PROVINCE THREE (03) SECURITY CHECK POINTS.

(i) Livingstone Weigh Bridge.

(ii) Nakatindi Road Zawa Gate.

(iii) 10 Miles Mazabuka – Kafue road.

The decision comes as a proactive measure to address the rising concerns related to criminal incidents and to ensure the well-being of our citizens. The strategic placement of these checkpoints aims to deter criminal activities, enhance community safety, and create a secure environment for residents and visitors alike. The composition of the security personnel at these points will only have officers from the Criminal Investigations department and uniformed officers. Traffic officers will be conducting Motorized and foot patrols on the roads to enforce compliance on erring motorists as opposed to being stationary at these security check points.

Key Objectives:

1. Crime Deterrence: The reintroduction of security checkpoints is part of a comprehensive strategy to deter criminal elements from engaging in unlawful activities. Visible law enforcement presence is a powerful tool in discouraging criminal behaviour.

2. Community Safety: The Zambia Police Service is committed to creating a safe and secure environment for all members of the community. The checkpoints will serve as a means to actively engage with the public, gather information, and address any concerns that residents may have.

3. Emergency Response Enhancement: The strategic placement of checkpoints will facilitate rapid response to emergencies. This ensures that law enforcement can swiftly attend to incidents, minimizing potential harm and damage.

4. Collaborative Approach: The Zambia Police Service encourages collaboration with the community to foster a sense of shared responsibility in maintaining public safety. By working together, law enforcement and the public can effectively address and prevent criminal activities.

*Inspector General of Police Mr Graphel Musamba* stated, “The reintroduction of security checkpoints is a proactive measure aimed at addressing the challenges posed by criminal activities in our country. We are committed to working closely with the community to ensure a safer living environment for everyone.”

The Zambia Police Service reassures the public that these security measures are implemented with the utmost consideration for human rights and will be conducted professionally and respectfully.

Citizens are encouraged to cooperate with law enforcement officers at these security checkpoints and report any suspicious activities promptly. The success of these security measures relies on the collaboration between the police and the community.

Rae Hamoonga

POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER