ZRL WORKERS PROTEST

ZAMBIA RAILWAYS LIMITED (ZRL) WORKERS HAVE STAGED A PEACEFUL PROTEST FOLLOWING A DEADLOCK BETWEEN THE COMPANY MANAGEMENT AND RAIL WORKERS UNION OVER SALARY INCREMENTS.

A check by Sun TV in Livingstone, found that workers among other things were demanding for an increase in their salaries and nonpartisan workmanship of management.

The ZRL employees said in confidentiality that it was unfortunate that the United Party for National Development (UPND) government is falling to make the salary increment when Zambia Railways recorded over one million tons of cargo in the year 2020 midst pandemic challenges as a huge milestone.

Efforts to get to the union president Nathan Zulu proved futile by press time.

Sun FM Zambia