Zambia risks isolation owing to Hichilema’s unrelenting desire to prostitute around clear matters of foreign policy – M’membe

Socialist Party (SP) leader Fred M’membe says Hakainde Hichilema is attempting to export puppetry to Zimbabwe after his appointee Dr Nevers Mumba presented a ‘biased’ report in connivance with the EU to tarnish the ZANU-PF electoral victory.

And Dr M’membe said there is urgent need for President Hichilema to tame his illusions, arrogance, ignorance and lies before Zambia is completely isolated on the continent “owing to his unrelenting desire to prostitute around clear matters of foreign policy and negligent association with imperialist governments and transnational corporations.”

But most tweeps who responded to Dr M’membe’s tweet disagreed with his position on the matter.

Dr M’membe in reaction to the preliminary SADC report on the Zimbabwe elections presented by head of the SADC Electoral Observation Mission Dr Mumba, said it did not surprise him, saying no one was amazed that such a first-time diplomatic humiliation for Zambia and SADC is happening under the leadership of President Hichilema.

“In fact, we pin this illogical, recklessly ambitious and ignorant diplomatic miscalculation on Mr Hichilema’s puppetry and unbridled desire to impress transnational corporations and his Western imperialist masters,” Dr M’membe argued.

He stressed that he noted with great concern and embarrassment, the “dishonourable and subjective activities of Mr Nevers Mumba who was appointed as the Head of the SADC Electoral Observation Mission to Zimbabwe by Mr Hakainde Hichilema, in his capacity as the current Chairperson of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation.”

