ZAMBIA – RUSSIA RELATIONS STILL STRONG – MULYATA

June 9th, 2023

LUSAKA – Lusaka province Minister, Sheal Mulyata has called for

renewed and stronger relationship between Zambia and Russia aimed at enhancing Trade and economic cooperation.

Ms Mulyata said Zambia and Russia have shared a long standing

relationship that is premised on transparency, mutual respect and

development.

She said this during the Russian National Day Celebration which was attended by senior Government officials and UPND Secretary General Batuke Imenda in Lusaka today.

“Zambia has benefited from various opportunities that Russia has offered among them is scholarships, technical and financial assistance

in various economic sectors,” she said.

And Ms Mulyata has meanwhile said that with President Hakainde Hichilema assuming the COMESA Leadership, Zambia will intensify it’s

effort to spur economic cooperation and trade within the region which

will translate into greater business opportunities and investment and job creation.

She also said Zambia will assume the chairmanship for SADC on politics, defence and security Cooperation in August this year.

The Lusaka province Minister said during that time, Zambia will be expected to coordinate all activities in relation to peace and security in the

SADC region.

She also described the relationship between the two countries as mutual

and benefitting to the two nations.

And, Russians Ambassador to Zambia, Azim Yarakhmedov said Russia intends to continue strengthening friendly relations with Zambia which has existed over the years.

He said Zambia has been Russia’s all weather friend country and will

continue on that trajectory.

The Russian Ambassador said said Russian believes in peace and non-interference in other countries internal issues.

Mr Yarakhmedov has since assured that Russia will continue to assist the Government and business community in establishing direct contacts in different fields of economy, trade, culture and education.

The events was also attended by opposition Socialist Party Leader Fred M’membe and his Green Party counterpart Peter Sinkamba.

