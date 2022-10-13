ZAMBIA SEES AN INCREASE IN EXPORTS TO THE U.S.A

Zambia has recorded an increase in exports to the United States of America from 24 million US dollars in 2020 to 42 million US dollars in 2021.

Acting Minister of Commerce, Trade and Industry Elias Mubanga says statistics indicate a steady rise in the utilization of the African Growth and Opportunity Act Preferential Arrangement which has further provided an opportunity for market access for Zambian products.

Speaking at the Inaugural US-Zambia Business Forum in Lusaka today, Mr. Mubanga noted that the forum is cardinal as it offers an opportunity to enhance and promote collaboration between the two countries.

The two days forum is the fulfillment of a request that President Hakainde Hichilema made during this year’s January visit to South Africa and has attracted business delegates from sectors that include energy, ICT, construction, engineering, health, finance, and agriculture.

Speaking earlier, US Regional Senior Commercial Officer and Minister Counselor Cynthia Griffin said her government will ensure that the Zambian government and local stakeholders develop and take advantage of the opportunities the US market provides.

Meanwhile, US Ambassador to Zambia Mike Gonzales said his government stands ready to partner with the Zambian government in its quest to revamp the economy.