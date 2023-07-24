Zambia still has chance to qualify says Barbra Banda

Copper Queens captain Barbra Banda says the team has put behind the 5-0 loss against Japan at the World Cup in New Zealand.

Banda says the team still has a chance and will work on the mistakes made in the game.

She says the team now looks forward to the Spain game which will be played on Wednesday.

Speaking in an interview with ZNBC Banda said the team conceded goals and will work on the defence, midfield and attacking force.

The 23 year old forward said that the team needs to go with a strong mentality to get maximum points against Spain.

