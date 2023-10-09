ZAMBIA TO EXPERIENCE DROUGHT IN THE 2023 – 2024 RAINY SEASON – ZMD

By Fox Reporter

THE Zambia Meteorological Department (ZMD) says the country is likely to experience reduced rainfall in the 2023/2024 rainy season.

The department has attributed the anticipated reduced rainfall acrivities to the El Nino, which will influence the 2023/2024 rainy season.

This is contained in the 2023/2024 rainfall forest report issued by Zambia Meteorological Department Director Edson Nkonde and made available to The Fox.

Nkonde revealed that most parts of the country will receive normal to below normal rainfall.

He highlighted that the 2023/2024 rainfall season will be characterized with prolonged dry spells and episodes of heavy rainfall.

“Normal to Below Normal rainfall over most parts of Zambia; and Periods of prolonged dry spells and episodes of heavy rainfall events,” he said.

Nkonde indicated that the rainfall pattern will largely be influenced by the El Nino climate phenomenon which will result in reduced rainfall activities.

“The El Niño climate phenomenon, characterized by above-average Sea Surface Temperatures (SSTs) in the Pacific Ocean, is expected to persist and influence Zambia’s rainfall pattern during the 2023/2024 season. This condition typically results in reduced rainfall in Zambia,” Nkonde said.

Nkonde further revealed that the 2023/2024 rainy season will be characterized with early rains expected to start in October this year.

He cited North Western, Western and parts of Northern and Luapula Provinces as some of the regions that will receive early rains in October.

Nkonde has however, disclosed that most parts of the country will start to receive rains in the month of November except for the Southern regions where rains are expected to start by the end of December.

Nkonde hinted that most parts of the country will experience normal to above normal rainfall in the months of January, February, and March 2024.