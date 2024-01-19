ZAMBIA TO HOST WORLDSKILLS AFRICA COMPETITION

18th January, 2024

President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA says Zambia is proud to have won the bid to host the WorldSkills Africa Competition 2025 in the tourist capital, Livingstone.

Speaking this afternoon when he received a delegation from WorldSkills International (WSI) led by Vice President, Mr San Quei Lin, President Hichilema said Vocational Education and training, and capacity building are key to Zambia’s development.

President Hichilema said the New Dawn Government is investing in human capital via Skills Development supported by the increased Constituency Development Fund -CDF.

“Through CDF we are investing in our human capital via Skills Development. This is the surest way our youth will have a competitive advantage in the modern world,” President Hichilema said.

Following a pilot in Tanzania for east African countries in 2016, WorldSkills Africa Kigali 2018 in Rwanda, and the most recent WorldSkills Africa Swakopmund 2022 in Namibia, this will be the third official WorldSkills Africa Competition, further demonstrating the African continent’s commitment to skills development.

Recently, President Hichilema said that Government will continue to invest in facilities that will improve education and skills development in all parts of the country.

TF