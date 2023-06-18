ZAMBIA WAS THE BETTER TEAM -IVORY COAST, COACH.

The Ivory Coast coach and captain both acknowledge that Zambia was a strong team in the match and played tactically well, deserving their victory.

They agree that when a team loses 3-0 without scoring, it signifies the need for significant changes.

The coach mentions that preparations for the upcoming AFCON will start immediately, indicating the importance of learning from the defeat and making necessary adjustments.

They highlight the absence of key players such as Zaha and Pepe but also emphasize the importance of the remaining players and the need for them to put up a fight.

The captain echoes the sentiment that Zambia truly wanted to win and acknowledges the difficulties faced by the Ivory Coast team in the game.

They also express sadness over the loss but reminded everyone that such outcomes are part of the nature of the beautiful game, where victories, draws, and defeats occur.

Overall, Ivory Coast has already qualified for the upcoming Africa Cup Afcon as as the host nation and will play their last game on 4th September 2023 at home against Lesotho.