Zambia will only heal when UPND is removed from power- Kalaba

itizens First (CF) president Harry Kalaba has accused the UPND of being a violate political party.

And Kalaba said Zambia will only be healed when the UPND is taken out of power because they have not come to reconcile the nation, but to divide it.

Meanwhile, sports minister Elvis Nkandu has refuted Kalaba’s allegations that he and his supporters engaged in violence and deflated tyres to his vehicle.

Speaking to Daily Revelation, Kalaba said UPND practices politics of vengeance, hatred and violence.

“As you know UPND is a violent party. Very violent. But whoever thought UPND would be different surprises me.

The politics that UPND knows are politics of vengeance, politics of hatred, politics of violence,” he said.

