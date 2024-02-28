“ZAMBIAINS ALREADY ROSE AGAINST LUNGU ON 12TH AUGUST 2021”- UPND

“ZAMBIAINS ALREADY ROSE AGAINST LUNGU ON 12TH AUGUST 2021”

There is a famous say that ” It is in your moments of decision that your destiny is shaped.” After loosing power in 2021, Mr Lungu has been shaping his next destiny through his careless statements. Thanks to his immunity because by this time he should have been behind bars either for crimes he committed which led to Zambiains vote him out or what he has been saying recently.

It was saddening to hear Mr Lungu agitating for an uprise against a legitimate President whom Zambiains voted for to remove him from power after abusing his presidency.

Mr Lungu must appreciate that we have a God fearing Republican President now in President Hakainde Hichilema who is also just committed to important national issues than politicking.

Zambiains know who Mr Lungu is because his Police was known for abusing Zambiains publicly and even killing Zambiains in many occasions. It is without respect for Zambiains for Lungu to state that the current conduct of police officers may make Zambiains to rise against the President.

Zambiains never rose against Lungu when his Police killed Nsama Nsama, Mapenzi Chibulo, Lawrence Banda and many others. Zambiains never rose against Lungu when his Police undressed Mrs Chishimba Kambwili in public view of our Children, Zambiains never rose against Lungu for many Zambiains who died in almost all the by-elections during his PF Presidency. Why should Zambiains rise against a Republican President who has brought freedoms which even Lungu himself is abusing?

We want to remind Mr Lungu that Zambiains already rose against him in 2021 and currently all is well in Zambia. As Zambiains we have free education for our Children, increased CDF from which we have grants for our businesses, loans, school sponsorships, free trade skills, desks for our Children, building of schools and many more things.

We have seen mines revamping under President Hakainde Hichilema translating into more jobs for our Children and expansion of SMEs sector. On this call Mr Lungu is on his own and we are happy that the Police is investigating his careless statement.

With the development we are now seeing in Lambaland on the Copperbelt, we will not allow Mr Lungu to continue misbehaving and misusing his immunity.

Issued by

Evans Lubemba

Kafulafuta UPND Chairman