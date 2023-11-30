ZAMBIAN ARMY, BELGIAN DEFENCE FORCE UNITE TO SEAL LANGUAGE BARRIER

By Buffalo Reporter

Commander Zambia Army, Lieutenant General Sitali Dennis ALIBUZWI, says the Zambia Army and the Kingdom of Belgium Armed Forces are working closely to reduce the language barrier among military personnel as one of the ways to enhance bilateral cooperation.

The Commander says the cooperation is aimed at nothing but encouraging the two countries to support the United Nations (UN) in peacekeeping operations and other operations exercises in which they are both engaged, adding that Zambia and Belgium will endeavour to explore more areas of mutual interest, especially joint training in linguistic, which he added is being looked into, in greater detail.

Lt Gen Alibuzwi said this when the Kingdom of Belgium Defence Attaché to Zambia, Colonel GS Jeanique Debrabandere, called on him at Army headquarters.

And Col Debrabandere said the Belgium Defence Force is more than ready to receive Zambian officers and soldiers wanting to undergo military training in Belgium, provided they are informed in time.

She further stated that Command should not hesitate to send any correspondence that is training-related, adding that Belgium has a well-established military academy based in the capital, Brussels, and produces top-notch military officers.

The two countries’ military cooperation dates back to the days when the Zambian Army started sending officers for courses to be trained in different fields, particularly linguistics.