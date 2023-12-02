ZAMBIAN BASKETBALL TALENT GEORGE MUNGALU LANDS SCHOLARSHIP IN THE USA.

Zambian basketball talent, George Mungalu has secured a scholarship at Balboa School, American Collegiate Academy in Florida, USA.

His journey, nurtured by Project Basketball Zambia, involved representation at international youth games and a FIBA Youth Camp.

A key player for NAPSA Hurricanes, Mungalu’s achievements stem from the collaborative efforts of Project Basketball Zambia, the Foundation for Youth Basketball Promotion, A2Z Basketball Academy, and Zambia Basketball Federation.

Mungalu expressed gratitude and vowed to excel academically and in basketball, acknowledging the support of coaches and mentors.

Photo Credit: NAPSA Basketball